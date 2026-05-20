Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Steel Dynamics Stock?

With a market cap of $32.3 billion , Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD ) is a leading and highly diversified U.S. steel producer and metal recycler. The company operates through four segments - Steel Operations; Metals Recycling; Steel Fabrication; and Aluminum Operations, offering a wide range of steel and recycled metal products serving industries such as construction, automotive, manufacturing, and energy.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. STLD stock has soared 68.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 24.9% . Moreover, the stock has returned 34.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.4% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler have also outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLB ) nearly 14% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Steel Dynamics rose 5.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 20, with net income jumping to $403 million ($2.78 per share) and operating income surged 73% sequentially to $538 million on record steel shipments of 3.6 million tons. Investors were encouraged by rising profitability across the steel business, as average steel selling prices increased $86 sequentially to $1,193 per ton while scrap costs rose only $22 to $396 per ton, expanding margins and driving steel operations operating income up to $557 million, alongside strong demand from energy, automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing, and data center markets.

The stock also gained because management gave an optimistic 2026 outlook, citing stronger order backlogs extending into October 2026, improving steel prices and lead times, continued aluminum ramp-up with shipments rising to 22,500 metric tons and confidence that earnings and shipments from the aluminum business would “increase sharply” in Q2 2026.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect STLD's EPS to jump 84.9% year-over-year to $14.77. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On May 18, Bill Peterson of J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics and set a price target of $210.

The mean price target of $238.60 represents a nearly 5% premium to STLD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $265 suggests a 16.6% potential upside.