Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Steel Dynamics Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $32.3 billion, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is a leading and highly diversified U.S. steel producer and metal recycler. The company operates through four segments - Steel Operations; Metals Recycling; Steel Fabrication; and Aluminum Operations, offering a wide range of steel and recycled metal products serving industries such as construction, automotive, manufacturing, and energy.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. STLD stock has soared 68.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 24.9%. Moreover, the stock has returned 34.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.4% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler have also outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLB) nearly 14% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Steel Dynamics rose 5.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 20, with net income jumping to $403 million ($2.78 per share) and operating income surged 73% sequentially to $538 million on record steel shipments of 3.6 million tons. Investors were encouraged by rising profitability across the steel business, as average steel selling prices increased $86 sequentially to $1,193 per ton while scrap costs rose only $22 to $396 per ton, expanding margins and driving steel operations operating income up to $557 million, alongside strong demand from energy, automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing, and data center markets.

The stock also gained because management gave an optimistic 2026 outlook, citing stronger order backlogs extending into October 2026, improving steel prices and lead times, continued aluminum ramp-up with shipments rising to 22,500 metric tons and confidence that earnings and shipments from the aluminum business would “increase sharply” in Q2 2026.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect STLD's EPS to jump 84.9% year-over-year to $14.77. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On May 18, Bill Peterson of J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics and set a price target of $210.

The mean price target of $238.60 represents a nearly 5% premium to STLD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $265 suggests a 16.6% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,410.64 +57.03 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index
STLD 226.69 +3.32 +1.49%
Steel Dynamics Inc
XLB 49.48 +0.44 +0.90%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Slip as Tech Selloff Continues, Iran in Focus
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Pressured by Tech Weakness and Rising Bond Yields
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Dear Nio Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 21
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Gen Digital Stock Shows Unusual Call Options Volume - Are Investors Bullish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.