Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like T. Rowe Price Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
T_ Rowe Price Group Inc_ phone and stock info-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock
T_ Rowe Price Group Inc_ phone and stock info-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. Valued at $21.9 billion by market cap, the company provides investment advisory services and manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

Shares of this leading asset management firm have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TROW has gained 3.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. In 2026, TROW stock is down marginally, compared to the SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, TROW’s outperformance is apparent compared to the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 1% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 6.7% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 30, TROW shares closed up by 2.4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.52 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.37. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TROW’s EPS to decline 1.1% to $9.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 14 analysts covering TROW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Sell.” That’s based on nine “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On May 4, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept an “Underperform” rating on TROW and raised the price target to $75.

While TROW currently trades above its mean price target of $95.83, the Street-high price target of $110 suggests an 8.1% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TROW 101.72 -0.66 -0.64%
T Rowe Price Group
XLF 51.10 -0.64 -1.24%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BAC 50.70 +0.01 +0.02%
Bank of America Corp
$SPX 7,353.61 -49.44 -0.67%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
NVDA Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
How Beaten-Down Tempus AI Stock Offers a Lottery Ticket for Traders Here
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay 3
Corn Rallying on Monday Morning Following White House Fact Sheet Release
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Rises Amid Iran Impasse, Nvidia Earnings and Fed Minutes Awaited
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 5
Cathie Wood Snatches Up $46.4 Million of the Hottest AI IPO of the Year. Here’s Why.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.