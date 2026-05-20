Do Wall Street Analysts Like T. Rowe Price Stock?

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. Valued at $21.9 billion by market cap, the company provides investment advisory services and manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

Shares of this leading asset management firm have underperformed the broader market over the past year. TROW has gained 3.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.3%. In 2026, TROW stock is down marginally, compared to the SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, TROW’s outperformance is apparent compared to the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 1% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the ETF’s 6.7% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, TROW shares closed up by 2.4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.52 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.37. The company’s revenue was $1.9 billion, matching Wall Street forecasts.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TROW’s EPS to decline 1.1% to $9.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 14 analysts covering TROW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Sell.” That’s based on nine “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On May 4, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept an “Underperform” rating on TROW and raised the price target to $75.

While TROW currently trades above its mean price target of $95.83, the Street-high price target of $110 suggests an 8.1% upside potential.