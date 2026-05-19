Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 19

As one of the most anticipated Google I/O events of recent years, the upcoming Google event today, May 19, will play a vital role in determining whether Alphabet (GOOGL) is capable of further cementing its position in the AI race against both OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT).

Here's what investors should know as the company kicks off its Google I/O event.

About Alphabet Stock

One of the most powerful companies in the tech industry, Alphabet operates in digital advertising, cloud computing, AI infrastructure, consumer hardware, and autonomous vehicles. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company has a market capitalization of about $4.8 trillion.

Alphabet stock has had a stellar performance over the past few months. Yesterday, GOOGL hit a new 52-week high of $408.61. The stock has also rallied approximately 140% from its 52-week low of $162 per share.

Investors are increasingly confident that Google's AI investments are being translated into monetization opportunities rather than defensive spending against competitors. Although the S&P 500 ($SPX) has posted decent gains over recent months, Alphabet has significantly outperformed the index due to accelerating cloud growth, AI-powered Search engagement, and improved sentiment surrounding Gemini.

Notably, Alphabet looks pretty reasonably valued with respect to its growth prospects. GOOGL stock trades at 27.7 times forward earnings and 11.9 times sales, supported by an impressive operating profit margin of 32.8% and return on equity of almost 39%. Given that the company grows revenues at a rate of more than 20%, and continues to expand margins, these metrics cannot be seen as excessively expensive, especially considering Alphabet's peers in the mega-cap AI space. Furthermore, the P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.7 times suggests that earnings growth is partially responsible for such high valuation metrics.

Dividends are another reason to consider Alphabet as a lucrative investment. The Big Tech firm recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.22, while continuing active investments in AI infrastructure and buybacks.

Alphabet Beat on Earnings

On April 29, Alphabet reported outstanding first-quarter 2026 results, which helped increase investor optimism about its prospects. Specifically, the company posted revenue of $109.9 billion, up 22% year-over-year (YOY). Diluted EPS increased 82% YOY to $5.11 per share. Additionally, Alphabet continued expanding its operating margin to 36.1% despite significant investments in AI.

Google Cloud was particularly noteworthy due to its accelerating growth. The division generated $20 billion in revenue, increasing 63% YOY. As Google emphasized in its earnings letter, this surge in cloud revenue was primarily driven by exploding demand for AI infrastructure and Gemini-powered services from hyperscalers and enterprises. More importantly, the firm's cloud backlog almost doubled sequentially to $460 billion, suggesting strong momentum.

Search, another critical pillar of Alphabet's business model, continues to demonstrate outstanding performance. Revenue grew 19% YOY, with increases in Google Search engagement and query volume driven by AI Overviews and Gemini-powered features. As CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned in the report, Gemini models are capable of processing more than 16 billion tokens per minute via API.

In light of these developments, increased focus on today's Google I/O event is warranted. According to BofA analyst Justin Post, the company will likely announce several Gemini model improvements, including more advanced reasoning, coding, and long-context capabilities. Furthermore, it may introduce less costly and quicker “Flash” versions of Gemini. Finally, Google may demonstrate advanced "agentic AI" features across Chrome, Gmail, Maps, Android, and more.

These potential updates are important because the consensus among investors is that the development of AI assistants and autonomous agents will likely become the next platform revolution, increasing Alphabet's strategic value.

On the other hand, expectations remain high due to the recent huge growth in GOOGL stock. Therefore, a lack of a "wow factor" from the event could put shares under pressure.

What Do Analysts Expect for Alphabet Stock?

Wall Street continues to be bullish on GOOGL stock, seeing the company as a leading beneficiary of AI infrastructure and platform growth due to the unmatched distribution of its products.

Currently, BofA has a “Buy” rating with a $430 price target on Alphabet. Overall, the stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, a mean price target of $430.14, and a high target of $515 per share. The mean target points to potential upside of approximately 11% from current levels, while the high target suggests a possible gain of 33% from here.