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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Hartford Insurance Group Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hartford Financial Services Group Inc_ company sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc_ company sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

Hartford, Connecticut-based The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $37.4 billion and operates through Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits and Hartford Funds segments.

Shares of the company have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. HIG stock has grown 4.2% over the past 52 weeks and has declined marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 24.3% over the past year and risen 8.2% in 2026.      

Narrowing the focus, HIG has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which rose marginally over the past 52 weeks and its 5.6% decrease this year.           

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On Apr. 23, HIG stock rose 1.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 6.1% from the prior year’s quarter, coming in at $7.2 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $3.09, also surpassing the Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect HIG’s EPS to decrease 1.9% year over year to $13.17. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, missing the mark once.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 14 “Hold” ratings. 

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The configuration has remained more or less unchanged over the past month.    

On Apr. 16, Mizuho Securities analyst Yaron Kinar maintained a “Buy” rating on Hartford Insurance and set a price target of $158.

HIG’s mean price target of $150.18 indicates a premium of 10.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $165 suggests a robust 21.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.70 -0.04 -0.08%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,343.30 -59.75 -0.81%
S&P 500 Index
HIG 136.08 -0.48 -0.35%
The Hartford Insurance Group

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