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Edison International Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26.3 billion, Edison International (EIX) is an energy company that generates and distributes electric power across southern, central, and coastal California through its extensive electrical infrastructure network. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and public sector customers across an approximately 50,000-square-mile service area.

Shares of the Rosemead, California-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EIX stock has increased 16.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 24.3%. However, shares of the company are up 14% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 8.1% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the electric power provider have exceeded the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU6.9% rise over the past 52 weeks.

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Edison International reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.42 on Apr. 28, which beat analysts’ estimates, while Southern California Edison posted core earnings of $1.65 per share supported by higher electricity rates and the implementation of its 2025 general rate case final decision. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.90 - $6.20, supported by rising U.S. power demand from AI data centers, manufacturing growth, and increasing electrification trends. However, shares remained unchanged the next day as ongoing wildfire-related and regulatory risks continued to weigh on the stock.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EIX's adjusted EPS to decrease 6.6% year-over-year to $6.12. Nevertheless, the company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, eight “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

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On May 18, Truist cut its price target for Edison International to $79 and maintained a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $75.89 represents a premium of 10.9% to EIX's current price. The Street-high price target of $86 suggests a 25.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.97 +0.03 +0.07%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EIX 68.30 -0.14 -0.20%
Edison International
$SPX 7,403.05 -5.45 -0.07%
S&P 500 Index

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