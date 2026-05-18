Stocks and Crypto Crash Each Time a New Fed Chair Takes Over. How to Prepare Your Portfolio for Kevin Warsh.

We all know that Wall Street loves certainty. That’s why everybody’s on the edge of their seats watching the rapid ascension of Kevin Warsh.

You see, there are few institutions that shape market certainty more than the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed’s stable and relatively predictable monetary and fiscal policy enable investors to act with confidence. But that confidence instantly evaporates when there’s a change of leadership at the Fed.

Financial markets normally take a beating during periods of transition — particularly speculative assets like crypto. Markets stumble in the early days of a new regime, and the selloffs can be absolutely brutal.

So, what does all this have to do with Kevin Warsh?

Warsh is President Donald Trump’s pick to be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and he’s been a controversial choice to say the least. Warsh just managed to scrape by in his Senate confirmation hearing last week, and now every investor is asking the same question: Are we heading for another big Fed transition shakeup?

More importantly, what can you do to insulate yourself from the knock-on effects of that shakeup?

Why Markets Struggle During Fed Leadership Changes

The sole purpose of the Federal Reserve is to provide us with continuity. Chairs may change, but the institution itself is always stable. So, why would a change in leadership affect markets?

Unfortunately, every Fed chair brings their own philosophy and communication style to the table. They’ve got a different appetite for risk, tolerance for inflation, and unique views on unemployment. That means it can take markets years trying to adapt to one person’s policy framework, only to have the carpet ripped out from under them when some new guy waltzes in with new rules.

The prospect of new rules terrifies traders because modern markets rely so heavily on predictable monetary policy. Nowadays, just about every major asset class reacts more aggressively when it comes to liquidity conditions and interest rates — so when investors don’t fully understand how the Fed is going to behave, volatility spikes.

Crypto traders get particularly on edge when this happens. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) dropped 83% in value after Janet Yellen took over the Fed in 2014. Another 73% of its value was wiped out when Jerome Powell was appointed in 2018, and Bitcoin fell 61% when he was reappointed in 2022.

Why the big shock?

The crypto market we know today was born out of loose monetary policy. Rock-bottom interest rates and huge injections of liquidity helped fuel speculative appetite for just about everything start-ups could dream up involving blockchain.

But when liquidity tightens, crypto really struggles.

That’s because these assets are driven by retail sentiment and speculative capital. When rates spike or liquidity dries up, demand for crypto dries up along with it. We already saw that chain reaction in motion during the Fed’s aggressive tightening cycle a few years back. Crypto experienced massive downturns — and some stocks weren’t safe, either.

The S&P 500 ($SPX) fell 20% during Powell’s first term at the Fed. His reappointment led to another 24% drop.

Why? Equities have been heavily reliant on low rates over the past decade, and there are a few key sectors that are particularly vulnerable to tighter policy. High-growth tech stocks, speculative AI, consumer discretionary stocks, and small caps all stand to lose live or die based on future earnings expectations and cheap financing conditions.

We’ve already seen a couple signs of stress this year in speculative corners of the market. IPO activity has slowed right down , and small caps have weakened considerably. As a result, investors are demanding higher returns and becoming more selective about which AI companies actually deserve a decent value.

A new Fed chair could end up accelerating that repricing. Then again, there are sectors that have rallied in the past during periods of tighter monetary discipline. Finance, defensive value stocks, and energy all win during periods of rate sensitivity — and that distinction matters because not all downturns affect stocks in the same way.

What Will Kevin Warsh Bring to the Fed?

Believe it or not, Kevin Warsh isn’t some outsider that Trump just pulled out of nowhere.

Warsh previously served as a Fed governor, and he was in post during the 2008 financial crisis. He left the Fed in 2011 to try his hand as a university lecturer. But he’s always maintained deep connections across various policy circles and Republican economic leadership, and that’s why nobody was surprised at Warsh’s appointment.

But markets sure have perked up since Warsh came back into the equation. He’s always been incredibly skeptical of loose monetary policy, and Warsh was one of the Fed’s loudest critics during the COVID pandemic. He’s generally portrayed as a hawk, and hawkish Fed chairs are generally bad news if you’re into speculative assets.

Don’t panic, because nobody’s expecting Warsh to raise rates on day one.

But if Warsh does take his own advice, he’ll prioritize inflation over market stability. This position will inevitably lead to repricing and violent swings across assets like crypto, and we’ve already seen hints of that sensitivity across markets in 2026.

Right now, it looks like Warsh’s tenure at the Fed will amplify that environment. Fortunately, there are steps you can take now to start prepping for his arrival.

How Should Investors Prepare for the Warsh Effect?

When the Fed changes hands, you should never assume that markets will behave the same way they did under the previous regime. They generally don’t, and that’s why prep matters more than prediction.

As an investor, your first homework assignment is to tally up your exposure to speculative assets. Take a long, hard look at any shares you have that are heavily reliant on liquidity and momentum, because concentration risk could become a lot more dangerous in the months to come.

That doesn’t mean you should sell everything off. But it’s important to know what you’ve got and how it sits within your wider asset mix.

Next, keep a close eye on balance sheets moving forward.

Companies with strong free cash flow, lower debts, and real pricing power tend to perform better when monetary conditions are tighter. And because Warsh has always been a stern critic of loose monetary policy, these are the stocks that are going to insulate your portfolio from any potential crypto crash.

Diversification matters a lot during transition periods over at the Fed, because volatility tends to expose overconfidence really quickly.

At the end of the day, markets have to deal with a degree of uncertainty every time the Fed changes hands. But Kevin Wash’s appointment may end up creating more chaos than usual.

Investors already have to deal with high inflation, elevated valuations, and geopolitical tensions. Add a hawkish Fed chair into the mix, and it’s fair to expect some serious turbulence across both stocks and crypto. Warsh has yet to move into his new office, and so you’ve still got plenty of time to act. But it’s worth positioning yourself for tighter monetary policy, because it looks like that’s where we’re all headed.