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Danaher Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock
Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $116.5 billion by market cap.

Shares of global science and technology conglomerate have underperformed the broader market over the past year. DHR has declined 12.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 27.3%. In 2026, DHR stock is down 28.1%, compared to the SPX’s 9.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, DHR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 25.3% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 5.4% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 21, DHR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.06 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $5.95 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $5.99 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.35 to $8.55.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DHR’s EPS to grow 8.1% to $8.43 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering DHR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

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This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 14, RBC Capital resumed coverage of DHR with an “Outperform” rating and $200 price target, implying a potential upside of 21.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $245.70 represents a 49.3% premium to DHR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $310 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 88.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,426.31 -74.93 -1.00%
S&P 500 Index
HTEC 33.07 -0.34 -1.02%
Robo Global Healthcare Technology Innovation ETF
DHR 163.19 -1.35 -0.82%
Danaher Corp

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