S&P Global Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

New York-based S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) provides benchmarks, data, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, energy, commodity, and automotive markets. Valued at a market cap of $120.3 billion , the company operates through five segments: S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Energy, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. SPGI stock has declined 21.1% over the past 52 weeks and 22.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 27.3% over the past year and risen 9.6% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SPGI has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which rose marginally over the past 52 weeks and its 6.4% decrease this year.

On Apr. 28, SPGI stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 10.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $4.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $4.97, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. SPGI expects its full-year adjusted EPS to be at the midpoint of $19.53.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect SPGI’s EPS to increase 9.9% year over year to $19.59 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing the mark once.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy .” That’s based on 20 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buy,” and three “Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On Apr. 29, Mizuho Securities analyst Sean Kennedy maintained a “Buy” rating on S&P Global and set a price target of $551.

SPGI’s mean price target of $542.68 indicates a premium of 34.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $640 suggests a robust 58.4% upside potential from current price levels.