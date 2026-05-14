This Analyst Just Upgraded Akamai Technologies. Here's Why.

2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares ended Wednesday higher after a senior Bank of America analyst issued a constructive note on the content delivery network.

In his research note, analyst Tal Liani upgraded AKAM to “Buy” and raised his price target to $175, signaling potential upside of another 9% from current levels.

BofA’s bullish call is particularly significant given that Akamai stock is already up roughly 90% versus its year-to-date low.

Why Is BofA Bullish on Akamai Stock

Liani recommends buying AKAM shares primarily on the firm’s rapid evolution into a legitimate cloud competitor. In Q1, its Cloud Infrastructure Services business grew an exciting 40% year-on-year.

According to the BofA analyst, enterprises are moving away from centralized hyperscale models in favor of edge inference in 2026.

By deploying artificial intelligence (AI) workloads closer to the end-user, Akamai Technologies reduces latency and improves the performance of real-time applications.

This shift is turning AKAM’s massive global footprint into a strategic moat, allowing it to capture specialized AI demand that traditional data centers may struggle to service efficiently.

Note that the Nasdaq-listed firm has a history of closing May, June, and July in the green, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term.

AKAM Shares’ Multiple to Expand in 2026

In his research note, Tal Liani also dubbed Akamai Technologies’ massive $1.8 billion, seven-year infrastructure deal a “commercial reality” milestone.

This deal will pad quarterly revenue by up to $25 million starting in Q4, providing a predictable, recurring foundation for future growth.

Although the build-out required significant capital — with capex projected to hit $825 million over the next year — the long-term payoff is substantial, the BofA analyst told clients.

The investment firm now sees AKAM’s earnings scaling to $9.03 share within the next three years, prompting valuation expansion as the company trades its “legacy” label for a seat at the AI table.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Akamai Technologies?

Other Wall Street analysts share Liani’s optimism on Akamai Technologies.

The consensus rating on AKAM stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets going as high as $195, indicating potential upside of more than 20% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.