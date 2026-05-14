Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Analyst Just Upgraded Akamai Technologies. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares ended Wednesday higher after a senior Bank of America analyst issued a constructive note on the content delivery network. 

In his research note, analyst Tal Liani upgraded AKAM to “Buy” and raised his price target to $175, signaling potential upside of another 9% from current levels. 

BofA’s bullish call is particularly significant given that Akamai stock is already up roughly 90% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is BofA Bullish on Akamai Stock

Liani recommends buying AKAM shares primarily on the firm’s rapid evolution into a legitimate cloud competitor. In Q1, its Cloud Infrastructure Services business grew an exciting 40% year-on-year. 

According to the BofA analyst, enterprises are moving away from centralized hyperscale models in favor of edge inference in 2026. 

By deploying artificial intelligence (AI) workloads closer to the end-user, Akamai Technologies reduces latency and improves the performance of real-time applications. 

This shift is turning AKAM’s massive global footprint into a strategic moat, allowing it to capture specialized AI demand that traditional data centers may struggle to service efficiently. 

Note that the Nasdaq-listed firm has a history of closing May, June, and July in the green, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term. 

AKAM Shares’ Multiple to Expand in 2026

In his research note, Tal Liani also dubbed Akamai Technologies’ massive $1.8 billion, seven-year infrastructure deal a “commercial reality” milestone. 

This deal will pad quarterly revenue by up to $25 million starting in Q4, providing a predictable, recurring foundation for future growth. 

Although the build-out required significant capital — with capex projected to hit $825 million over the next year — the long-term payoff is substantial, the BofA analyst told clients. 

The investment firm now sees AKAM’s earnings scaling to $9.03 share within the next three years, prompting valuation expansion as the company trades its “legacy” label for a seat at the AI table. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Akamai Technologies?

Other Wall Street analysts share Liani’s optimism on Akamai Technologies. 

The consensus rating on AKAM stock sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets going as high as $195, indicating potential upside of more than 20% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AKAM 156.99 -4.15 -2.58%
Akamai Technologies

Most Popular News

Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 1
Dear Future Cerebras (CBRS) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 14
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Shows Huge Unusual Call Options Buying - PLTR Could Be Cheap Here
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Gain as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. PPI Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Lululemon Stock Just Hit Another 52-Week Low. History Tells Us It Could Lose Another $25 from Here.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
As Revenue Surges Nearly 9,000%, the Quantum Computing Stock Story Is Still in the ‘Early Stages’c
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.