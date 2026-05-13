Analog Devices Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $204.9 billion, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits, software, and subsystems used to convert, manage, and process real-world signals. Its products serve a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, communications, aerospace, defense, and healthcare across markets worldwide.
Shares of the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADI stock has surged 91.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 26.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 60.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.7% gain.
In addition, shares of the semiconductor maker have also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) nearly 52% return over the past 52 weeks.
Shares of Analog Devices rose 2.6% on Feb. 18 after the company reported strong fiscal Q1 2026 results, including a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue to $3.16 billion and a 51% jump in adjusted EPS to $2.46, driven by broad growth across all end markets, especially Industrial and Communications. Investors were encouraged by major profitability improvements, with operating income surging 103% to $997 million, gross margin expanding to 64.7%, and adjusted operating margin rising to 45.5%.
Sentiment was further boosted by strong forward guidance, including expected Q2 revenue of approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted EPS of about $2.88.
For the fiscal year ending in October 2026, analysts expect ADI's adjusted EPS to increase 45.7% year-over-year to $11.35. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 23 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”
On May 13, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Analog Devices to $470 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.
As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $392.59. The Street-high price target of $475 implies a potential upside of 9.3% from the current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.