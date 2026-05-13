Analog Devices Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $204.9 billion , Analog Devices, Inc. ( ADI ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits, software, and subsystems used to convert, manage, and process real-world signals. Its products serve a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, communications, aerospace, defense, and healthcare across markets worldwide.

Shares of the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADI stock has surged 91.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 26.4% . Moreover, shares of the company are up 60.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.7% gain.

In addition, shares of the semiconductor maker have also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) nearly 52% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Analog Devices rose 2.6% on Feb. 18 after the company reported strong fiscal Q1 2026 results , including a 30% year-over-year increase in revenue to $3.16 billion and a 51% jump in adjusted EPS to $2.46, driven by broad growth across all end markets, especially Industrial and Communications. Investors were encouraged by major profitability improvements, with operating income surging 103% to $997 million, gross margin expanding to 64.7%, and adjusted operating margin rising to 45.5%.

Sentiment was further boosted by strong forward guidance, including expected Q2 revenue of approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted EPS of about $2.88.

For the fiscal year ending in October 2026, analysts expect ADI's adjusted EPS to increase 45.7% year-over-year to $11.35. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 23 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

On May 13, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Analog Devices to $470 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $392.59. The Street-high price target of $475 implies a potential upside of 9.3% from the current price levels.