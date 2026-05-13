Buy Corn Here If You Agree That Grains Will Be the Next Commodities to Rocket Higher Like Silver

July corn (ZCN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July corn futures that prices are trending higher and the bulls have momentum on their side. The bulls are in near-term technical control.

Fundamentally, grain market bulls have shifted into a higher gear, amid more and more headlines on the potential for global food shortages. Also, the daily-limit-gains in winter wheat (ZWN26) (KEN26) futures on Tuesday have grabbed the attention of the general investing marketplace, with those traders and investors wondering if the grains are going to be the next precious metals markets, regarding major bull moves.

A move in July corn futures above chart resistance at the overnight high of $4.82 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.25 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $4.65.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):