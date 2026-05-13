Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Dollar General Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General Corporation (DG) operates as a discount retailer and provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has a market cap of $22.7 billion and offers a wide selection of merchandise, consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. 

DG shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, surging 18.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX25.5% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 22.8%, underperforming the SPX’s 8% rise.    

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has risen 6.2% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, however, XLP surged 9.3% and has outperformed the stock.

www.barchart.com

On May 11, DG stock fell 7.6% after President Trump said the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was on “life support” after he rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end their war. The cost of a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 2.9% and settled at $104.21. Increasing oil prices have already sent a wave of inflation throughout the economy, and for DG, where its customers have the least cushion to absorb higher gasoline prices also struggled.

For the current year, which ends in January 2027, analysts expect DG’s EPS to rise 6.4% to $7.29 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 29 analysts covering DG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 14 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”        

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.     

On Mar. 16, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani maintained a “Hold” rating on Dollar General and set a price target of $150.  

DG’s mean price target of $144.13 indicates a premium of 42.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $175 suggests a robust 73.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DG 101.15 -1.83 -1.78%
Dollar General Corp
$SPX 7,410.72 +9.76 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.19 -0.25 -0.30%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Why SanDisk’s Wild 462% Rally Has Wall Street Divided
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Pressured by Rising Oil Prices and Accelerating Inflation
Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Calendar Spread: A Smart Way to Play INTC If You Feel Neutral About Its Next Move
coins, cubes and a business card with the inscription - Dividend Aristocrat by SkazovD via Shutterstock 4
Inflation Has Pushed this Dividend Aristocrat to 52-Week Lows. Why It’s Still Not Quite Time to Buy.
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. PPI Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.