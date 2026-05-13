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CBRE Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CBRE Group Inc logo on building-by OleksSH via Shutterstock
CBRE Group Inc logo on building-by OleksSH via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $42.2 billion and operates through Advisory Services, Building Operations and Experience, Project Management, and Real Estate Investments segments. 

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. CBRE stock has grown 8.6% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 10.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 26.6% over the past year and risen 8.1% in 2026.       

Narrowing the focus, CBRE has outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), which rose 7% over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind its 10.5% rise this year.      

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On Apr. 23, CBRE stock declined 2.7% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $10.5 billion for the quarter and surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $1.61, also surpassing the Street’s forecasts. CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.60 to $7.80 per share. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect CBRE’s EPS to increase 21% year over year to $7.72. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.       

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold” rating.     

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.    

On May 6, Barclays analyst Brendan Lynch maintained a “Buy” rating on CBRE Group and set a price target of $178.  

CBRE’s mean price target of $183.36 indicates a premium of 27.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $200 suggests a robust 38.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,405.02 +4.06 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
CBRE 140.92 -3.14 -2.18%
CBRE Group Inc
XLRE 44.01 -0.57 -1.28%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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