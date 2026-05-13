Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Fortive Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation ( FTV ) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $18.4 billion and operates through Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments.

FTV shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and declined 18.3% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 26.6% surge . However, in 2026, the stock has surged nearly 9.2%, outperforming the SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 54% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 21.7% and has rallied the stock.

On Apr. 30, FTV stock declined 3.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.1 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.70, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. For the full year, Fortive expects adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.00.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect FTV’s EPS to rise 9.2% year over year to $2.96 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold .” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has remained more or less unchanged over the past month.

On May 12, JP Morgan analyst Chigusa Katoku maintained an “Underweight” rating for Fortive and raised its price target from $$63 to $64.

FTV’s mean price target of $62.23 indicates a premium of 3.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 16.1% upside potential from current price levels.