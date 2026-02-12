Corn Bulls Pushing Back Higher on Thursday

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ½ cent gains in the front months on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents at $3.96 1/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 2.07 MMT of corn sold in the week of February 5, exceeding estimates of between 0.6-1.1 MMT. That was nearly double the pervious week and 25.5% larger than the same week last year. Sales for 2026/27 were 60,000 MT that week.

CONAB trimmed their Brazilian corn crop estimate by 0.42 MMT to 138.45 MMT this morning, as the second crop was cut by 1.2 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.29 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.96 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.39 1/2, up 3 cents,