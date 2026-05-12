Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Fiserv Stock?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) provides payments and financial technology services. Valued at $29.6 billion by market cap, the company provides solutions for customer deposit and loan accounts, digital banking, financial and risk management. FISV also manages card processing, cardless ATM services, and non-card digital payment solutions for financial institutions and corporate clients.

Shares of this fintech giant have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. FISV has declined 70.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 31%. In 2026, FISV stock is down 19%, compared to the SPX’s 8.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, FISV has also lagged behind the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 11.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 11.9% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s dip over the same time frame.

On May 5, FISV shares tumbled 8.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.79 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.58. The company’s adjusted revenue was $4.7 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.8 billion. FISV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8 to $8.30.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FISV’s EPS to decline 5.8% to $8.14 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 34 analysts covering FISV stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 26 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On May 7, Baird kept an “Outperform” rating on FISV and lowered the price target to $78, implying a potential upside of 43.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $68.35 represents a 25.7% premium to FISV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $91 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 67.3%.