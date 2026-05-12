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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for News Corporation Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

New York-based News Corporation (NWSA) is a media and information services company that creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses. Valued at a market capitalization of $15 billion, the company operates through Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other segments.

NWSA shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, falling 3.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX31% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown 3.4%, lagging behind the SPX’s 8.3% rise as well.  

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) has risen 18.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, however, XLC declined 1.8% and has lagged behind the stock.  

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On May 7, NWSA stock rose 3.2% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings.  The company’s revenue rose 8.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.21, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year, which ends in June, analysts expect NWSA’s EPS to rise 3.4% to $6.61 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the nine analysts covering NWSA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and one “Hold.” 

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The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.

On Feb. 9, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a “Buy” rating for NWSA stock and lowered its price target from $40 to $39.

NWSA’s mean price target of $35.57 indicates a premium of 31.7% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $41 suggests a robust 51.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NWSA 26.75 -0.26 -0.96%
News Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,347.90 -64.94 -0.88%
S&P 500 Index
NWS 30.71 -0.46 -1.48%
News Corp Cl B
XLC 115.76 +0.18 +0.16%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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