Ahead of U.S. Fed Rate Cuts in 2026, Make This 1 Trade Now

June Canada dollar (D6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending higher. The bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the Canadian economy is performing well, led by its raw commodity exports, while at the same time, President Donald Trump’s administration and the incoming new Federal Reserve chair are very likely to lower U.S. interest rates this year. That’s Canadian-dollar bullish and U.S. dollar-bearish ($DXY).

A move in the June Canada dollar above chart resistance at this week’s high of .7442 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7600, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7380.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):