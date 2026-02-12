Barchart.com
Ahead of U.S. Fed Rate Cuts in 2026, Make This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_
June Canada dollar (D6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Canadian dollar futures that prices are trending higher. The bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the Canadian economy is performing well, led by its raw commodity exports, while at the same time, President Donald Trump’s administration and the incoming new Federal Reserve chair are very likely to lower U.S. interest rates this year. That’s Canadian-dollar bullish and U.S. dollar-bearish ($DXY).

A move in the June Canada dollar above chart resistance at this week’s high of .7442 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7600, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7380.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 96.90 +0.07 +0.07%
U.S. Dollar Index
D6M26 0.73805 -0.00305 -0.41%
Canadian Dollar

