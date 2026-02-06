Barchart.com
Play Kevin Warsh’s Fed Nomination with This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

June Euro currency (E6M26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that prices are starting to trend lower. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergene divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bearish mode, as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is showing strength. Plus, President Donald Trump’s Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh was a hawkish monetary policy surprise for the marketplace. These two factors are greenback bullish ($DXY) and Euro currency bearish.

A move in the June Euro currency futures below chart support at this week’s low of 1.1844 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1500, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1975.

www.barchart.com

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 97.70 -0.12 -0.12%
U.S. Dollar Index
E6M26 1.18770 +0.00135 +0.11%
Euro FX

