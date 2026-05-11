What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Ventas Stock?

Chicago, Illinois-based Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and managing a diverse portfolio of properties. Valued at a market cap of $42.4 billion , the company provides essential infrastructure for the longevity economy, offering products and services that center on senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers, and triple-net leased healthcare facilities.

This healthcare REIT has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of VTR have rallied 33.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 30.6% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 12.8%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Zooming in further, VTR’s outperformance looks more pronounced when compared to the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 6.9% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 10.2% rise on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 27, shares of VTR surged 1.3% after its better-than-expected Q1 earnings release. The company’s revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, topping analyst estimates by 5.1%. Moreover, its normalized FFO of $0.94 grew 9% from the year-ago quarter, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.91.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VTR’s FFO to grow 10.6% year over year to $3.85. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It met or topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ,” which is based on 16 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four "Hold” ratings.

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.

On May 7, KeyBanc maintained an “ Overweight ” rating on VTR and raised its price target to $95, indicating a 7.3% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $95.50 suggests a 7.9% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $102 implies a 15.2% potential upside.