Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Edison International Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Edison International logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Edison International logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Founded in 1886, Edison International (EIX) engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. With a market cap of $25.8 billion, the Rosemead, California-based company supplies and delivers through its electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California and serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. 

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. EIX stock has grown 32% over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026. 

Narrowing the focus, EIX has also outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 12.3% rise over the past 52 weeks, as well as its 4.5% increase this year.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, EIX shares fell 1.5% despite the announcement of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.16, also beating Wall Street estimates. Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.20 per share.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect EIX to report an 24.5% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $6.14. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

EIX has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight “Strong Buys,” six “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.” Wall Street’s mood has grown slightly bearish in recent months.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 28, J.P. Morgan analyst Aidan Kelly maintained a “Hold” rating for EIX stock and increased its price target from $65 to $66. EIX’s mean price target of $65.75 sits below the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $86 suggests a robust 28.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.56 +0.97 +2.18%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EIX 69.17 +2.11 +3.15%
Edison International
$SPX 6,890.80 -50.67 -0.73%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 2
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slide as Robust Jobs Data Signals Fewer Fed Rate Cuts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot