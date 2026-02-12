Edison International Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Founded in 1886, Edison International (EIX) engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. With a market cap of $25.8 billion, the Rosemead, California-based company supplies and delivers through its electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California and serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. EIX stock has grown 32% over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, EIX has also outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 12.3% rise over the past 52 weeks, as well as its 4.5% increase this year.

On Oct. 28, EIX shares fell 1.5% despite the announcement of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $5.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s expectations. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.16, also beating Wall Street estimates. Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.20 per share.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect EIX to report an 24.5% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $6.14. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

EIX has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include eight “Strong Buys,” six “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.” Wall Street’s mood has grown slightly bearish in recent months.

On Jan. 28, J.P. Morgan analyst Aidan Kelly maintained a “Hold” rating for EIX stock and increased its price target from $65 to $66. EIX’s mean price target of $65.75 sits below the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $86 suggests a robust 28.2% upside potential from current price levels.