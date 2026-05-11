Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Xcel Energy Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Xcel Energy, Inc_ sign on building-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $49.6 billion, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is a U.S.-based electric and natural gas utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes energy through a diverse portfolio including wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, coal, and natural gas resources. It serves customers across eight states and also operates natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, and renewable energy investments.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XEL stock has returned 12.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 30.6%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 7.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 8.1% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the utility company have slightly outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU11.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Xcel Energy rose 5.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results, with earnings increasing to $556 million, or $0.89 per share, from $483 million, or $0.84 per share, a year earlier. Investors were further encouraged by ongoing earnings rising to $567 million, or $0.91 per share, beating the prior year’s $0.84 per share despite unseasonably warm weather, driven by higher recovery of electric infrastructure investments and electric sales growth. 

The stock also gained after Xcel Energy reaffirmed its full-year 2026 ongoing EPS guidance range of $4.04 to $4.16 and highlighted a new Upper Midwest data center agreement with Google that supports long-term growth and sustainability initiatives.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect XEL's ongoing EPS to grow 8.2% year-over-year to $4.11. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 21, KeyBanc raised its price target for Xcel Energy to $90 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $93 represents a 17.1% premium to XEL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $99 suggests a 24.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.09 +0.37 +0.83%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,423.42 +24.49 +0.33%
S&P 500 Index
CMS 72.98 +0.37 +0.51%
Cms Energy Corp
XEL 80.53 +1.14 +1.44%
XCEL Energy Inc

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.