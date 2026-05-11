Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Xcel Energy Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $49.6 billion , Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) is a U.S.-based electric and natural gas utility company that generates, transmits, and distributes energy through a diverse portfolio including wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, coal, and natural gas resources. It serves customers across eight states and also operates natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, and renewable energy investments.

Shares of the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XEL stock has returned 12.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.6% . Moreover, shares of the company are up 7.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 8.1% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the utility company have slightly outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 11.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Xcel Energy rose 5.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported stronger Q1 2026 results , with earnings increasing to $556 million, or $0.89 per share, from $483 million, or $0.84 per share, a year earlier. Investors were further encouraged by ongoing earnings rising to $567 million, or $0.91 per share, beating the prior year’s $0.84 per share despite unseasonably warm weather, driven by higher recovery of electric infrastructure investments and electric sales growth.

The stock also gained after Xcel Energy reaffirmed its full-year 2026 ongoing EPS guidance range of $4.04 to $4.16 and highlighted a new Upper Midwest data center agreement with Google that supports long-term growth and sustainability initiatives.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect XEL's ongoing EPS to grow 8.2% year-over-year to $4.11. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

On Apr. 21, KeyBanc raised its price target for Xcel Energy to $90 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $93 represents a 17.1% premium to XEL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $99 suggests a 24.7% potential upside.