What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Skyworks Solutions Stock?

With a market cap of $9.8 billion , Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) is a semiconductor company that develops and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for industries such as automotive, aerospace, smartphones, medical devices, and wireless communications. It serves customers globally through direct sales, distributors, and independent representatives.

Shares of the Irvine, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SWKS stock has declined 1.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has increased 30.4% . In addition, shares of the company have returned 4.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 7.9% gain.

Looking closer, shares of the chipmaker have underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 59.2% surge over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.15 and revenue of $943.7 million on May 5, shares of SWKS tumbled 10.5% the next day. Investors appeared concerned about ongoing margin pressures, as the company guided June-quarter gross margins to remain flat at 45% due to higher input costs , including expedite fees and commodity inflation such as gold prices.

The decline also reflected cautious sentiment around smartphone demand and integration risks tied to Skyworks’ planned acquisition of Qorvo, even though management highlighted a new multigenerational Android OEM design win expected to generate more than $1 billion in revenue through 2030.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect SWKS' EPS to dip 29.2% year-over-year to $3.25. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 19 “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On May 7, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained a “Buy” rating on Skyworks Solutions and raised the stock’s price target to $85 .

The mean price target of $73.78 represents a 11.2% premium to SWKS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $106 suggests a 59.7% potential upside.