Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Block, Inc. Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Block Inc_ Image by Koshiro K via Shutterstock
Block Inc_ Image by Koshiro K via Shutterstock

Oakland, California-based Block, Inc. (XYZ) builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $42 billion and operates through two segments: Square and Cash App, which offer managed payment services, software solutions, hardware products and other related services.

XYZ shares have rallied the broader market over the past year and surged 53.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX30.3% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown nearly 17.9%, outperforming the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.     

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has risen 57.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 19.4% and has rallied the stock.   

www.barchart.com

On May 7, XYZ stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The mobile payments services provider’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion and missed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.85, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.85 per share. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect XYZ’s EPS to decline 5.5% year over year to $2.22. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.         

Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.  

On Apr. 24, Truist Financial analyst Matthew Coad maintained a “Buy” rating for XYZ stock and raised its price target from $77 to $81.

XYZ’s mean price target of $85.13 indicates a premium of 13.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $105 suggests a robust 39.9% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.52 +5.83 +3.44%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
XYZ 74.85 +4.71 +6.72%
Block Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.