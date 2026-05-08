What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Block, Inc. Stock?

Oakland, California-based Block, Inc. ( XYZ ) builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $42 billion and operates through two segments: Square and Cash App, which offer managed payment services, software solutions, hardware products and other related services.

XYZ shares have rallied the broader market over the past year and surged 53.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 30.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown nearly 17.9%, outperforming the SPX’s 7.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 57.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 19.4% and has rallied the stock.

On May 7, XYZ stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The mobile payments services provider’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $6.1 billion and missed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.85, surpassing Wall Street estimates. The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.85 per share.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect XYZ’s EPS to decline 5.5% year over year to $2.22 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 41 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy .” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.

On Apr. 24, Truist Financial analyst Matthew Coad maintained a “Buy” rating for XYZ stock and raised its price target from $77 to $81.

XYZ’s mean price target of $85.13 indicates a premium of 13.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $105 suggests a robust 39.9% upside potential from current price levels.