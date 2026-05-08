Abbott Laboratories Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $151.6 billion , Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutrition, and medical devices. It provides innovative healthcare solutions including generic medicines, diagnostic systems, nutritional products, cardiovascular devices, and diabetes care technologies worldwide.

Shares of the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ABT stock has decreased 35% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 30.3% . Moreover, the stock has declined 30.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 7.2% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the medical device maker have also lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 6.9% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories fell 6% on Apr. 16 after the company cut its 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to $5.38 - $5.58, mainly due to a $0.20 per share impact from its $23 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences. Investors were also concerned about weak performance in Abbott’s nutrition business, slower-than-expected growth in diabetes and structural heart devices, and rising competitive pressure from Edwards Lifesciences, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.15.

In addition, analysts flagged potential supply-chain risks linked to the Middle East conflict and logistical challenges, while Citi analysts warned that the “noisy quarter” and continued nutrition weakness could keep pressure on the stock.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect ABT’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $5.48. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 28 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

On Apr. 20, Barclays analyst Matt Miksic reduced the price target for Abbott Laboratories to $143 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $119 represents a premium of 36.8% to ABT's current price. The Street-high price target of $143 suggests a 64.3% potential upside.