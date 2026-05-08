Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on General Mills Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
General Mills, Inc_ cereal plant by- jetcityimage via iStock
General Mills, Inc_ cereal plant by- jetcityimage via iStock

With a market capitalization of $18.7 billion, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is one of the world’s largest packaged food companies, known for producing a wide range of cereals, snacks, baking products, yogurt, pet food, and frozen meals. The Minnesota-based company owns a portfolio of globally recognized brands, including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nature Valley, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, and Blue Buffalo.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 34.4% and 23.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 30.3% over the past year and risen 7.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, GIS has underperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP3.1% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 8.1% increase this year.

www.barchart.com

GIS has trailed the broader market over the past year due to weakening consumer demand, declining sales volumes, and margin pressure across its packaged food business. Inflation and tighter household budgets pushed many consumers toward cheaper private-label alternatives, hurting demand for branded cereals, snacks, and baking products. At the same time, shifting preferences toward fresher, higher-protein foods created additional headwinds for traditional packaged food companies. 

For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, analysts expect GIS to report a 18.3% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $3.44. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

GIS has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration is bearish than three months ago when the stock had three “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On Apr. 21, Stifel lowered its price target on GIS to $40 from $44 while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The firm cited weak sales volumes across key product categories and expectations for limited earnings growth in fiscal 2027. Stifel noted that despite the reduced target, General Mills trades at a significant discount to historical valuation levels, with relatively low EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples.

GIS’ mean price target of $41.11 indicates a 15.1% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $70 suggests a robust 96% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GIS 34.68 -1.03 -2.88%
General Mills
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.18 +0.20 +0.24%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.