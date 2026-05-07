Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Tyson Foods Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tyson Foods, Inc_ address sign-by Lost Shoe Studios via Shutterstock
Tyson Foods, Inc_ address sign-by Lost Shoe Studios via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $24 billion, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is a food company and a dominant producer of protein-based products. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company provides a diverse range of fresh and frozen protein products, including beef, pork, and chicken, alongside a robust portfolio of prepared foods such as bacon, breakfast sausages, deli meats, hot dogs, and appetizers.

This food company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of TSN have gained 23.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 31.4%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 15.9%, outpacing SPX’s 7.6% rise.

Narrowing the focus, TSN has outpaced the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks and gained 6.4% on a  YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On May 4, TSN shares surged 8% after it posted mixed Q2 results. The company’s revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year to $13.7 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.1%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS of $0.87 handily topped Wall Street expectations of $0.76, bolstering investor confidence.  

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect TSN’s EPS to decline 1% year over year to $4.08. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on five “Strong Buy” and seven “Hold” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with three analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.    

On May 5, BMO Capital maintained an “Outperform” rating on TSN and raised its price target to $75, indicating a 10.4% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $72.90 suggests a 7.3% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $81 implies a 19.2% potential upside.  


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
FTXG 22.39 +0.10 +0.43%
Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
TSN 68.38 +0.44 +0.65%
Tyson Foods

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.