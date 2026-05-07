What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Tyson Foods Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $24 billion , Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) is a food company and a dominant producer of protein-based products. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company provides a diverse range of fresh and frozen protein products, including beef, pork, and chicken, alongside a robust portfolio of prepared foods such as bacon, breakfast sausages, deli meats, hot dogs, and appetizers.

This food company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of TSN have gained 23.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 31.4% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 15.9%, outpacing SPX’s 7.6% rise.

Narrowing the focus, TSN has outpaced the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG ), which declined 1.6% over the past 52 weeks and gained 6.4% on a YTD basis.

On May 4, TSN shares surged 8% after it posted mixed Q2 results. The company’s revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year to $13.7 billion, but missed analyst estimates by 1.1%. Nonetheless, its adjusted EPS of $0.87 handily topped Wall Street expectations of $0.76, bolstering investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect TSN’s EPS to decline 1% year over year to $4.08. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on five “Strong Buy” and seven “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with three analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On May 5, BMO Capital maintained an “ Outperform ” rating on TSN and raised its price target to $75, indicating a 10.4% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $72.90 suggests a 7.3% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $81 implies a 19.2% potential upside.