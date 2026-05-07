Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Fifth Third Bancorp logo on bank-by Tada Images vie Shutterstock
Fifth Third Bancorp logo on bank-by Tada Images vie Shutterstock

With a market cap of $46 billion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial products and services across the United States through its Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management segments. It offers services including commercial lending, consumer banking, mortgage and credit solutions, wealth management, investment advisory, and insurance services.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FITB stock has surged 38.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 31.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 8.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 7.6% gain. 

Focusing more closely, shares of the bank have surpassed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF4.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.7% on Apr. 17 after the bank reported a strong Q1 2026 performance, with adjusted net income increasing to $731 million, supported by a 34% rise in net interest income to $1.93 billion. Investors were also encouraged by a 27-basis-point expansion in net interest margin and significant loan growth, as average portfolio loans and leases climbed to $157.63 billion from $121.27 billion a year ago. 

Additionally, optimism surrounding the bank’s February acquisition of Comerica Incorporated and a 49% jump in capital markets fees to $134 million further boosted confidence.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS to grow nearly 13% year-over-year to $4.10. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 30, JPMorgan raised its price target for Fifth Third Bancorp to $54.50 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $57.25 represents a 13.7% premium to FITB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $65 suggests a 29.1% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FITB 49.33 -0.34 -0.68%
Fifth Third Bancorp
XLF 51.24 -0.31 -0.60%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.