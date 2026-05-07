Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $46 billion , Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial products and services across the United States through its Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management segments. It offers services including commercial lending, consumer banking, mortgage and credit solutions, wealth management, investment advisory, and insurance services.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FITB stock has surged 38.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 31.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 8.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 7.6% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the bank have surpassed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 4.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp rose 1.7% on Apr. 17 after the bank reported a strong Q1 2026 performance, with adjusted net income increasing to $731 million, supported by a 34% rise in net interest income to $1.93 billion. Investors were also encouraged by a 27-basis-point expansion in net interest margin and significant loan growth, as average portfolio loans and leases climbed to $157.63 billion from $121.27 billion a year ago.

Additionally, optimism surrounding the bank’s February acquisition of Comerica Incorporated and a 49% jump in capital markets fees to $134 million further boosted confidence.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS to grow nearly 13% year-over-year to $4.10. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

On Apr. 30, JPMorgan raised its price target for Fifth Third Bancorp to $54.50 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $57.25 represents a 13.7% premium to FITB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $65 suggests a 29.1% potential upside.