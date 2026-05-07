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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Salesforce Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $148.3 billion, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) technology company that helps businesses connect with customers through AI-powered platforms and cloud-based solutions. It offers a wide range of services, including Agentforce, Slack, Data 360, marketing and commerce platforms, and analytics solutions, serving industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, automotive, and government worldwide.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CRM stock has dipped 33.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 31.4%. Moreover, shares of the company have decreased 30.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 7.6% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the technology giant have also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLKreturn of 57.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of Salesforce rose over 4% following its Q4 2026 results on Feb. 25, including $11.2 billion in quarterly revenue (up 12%), $41.5 billion full-year revenue (up 10%), and a sharp 15% increase in operating cash flow to $15 billion, alongside total RPO reaching $72.4 billion (up 14%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by rapid AI-driven growth, with Agentforce ARR hitting $800 million (up 169%), combined Agentforce and Data 360 ARR surpassing $2.9 billion (up 200%), and 2.4 billion agentic work units delivered from nearly 20 trillion tokens processed. 

The rally was also supported by its forward outlook, with fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $45.8 billion - $46.2 billion and a long-term target of $63 billion by fiscal 2030.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2027, analysts expect CRM's EPS to rise marginally year-over-year to $9.71. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 52 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 37 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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On Apr. 17, Mark Murphy of J.P. Morgan reiterated a “Buy” rating on Salesforce and assigned a price target of $320.

The mean price target of $276.43 represents a 52.6% premium to CRM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $475 suggests a 162.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,398.93 +61.82 +0.84%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.52 +5.83 +3.44%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CRM 181.82 -4.52 -2.43%
Salesforce Inc

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