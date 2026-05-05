Cathie Wood Remains Convinced on CoreWeave After 78% YTD Rally in CRWV Stock

Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company CoreWeave (CRWV) is up 78.65% this year as demand for AI computing power continues to surge. The company has been thriving, as structural constraints in traditional cloud supply, especially as demand for GPU-accelerated compute continues to grow. This is also driving a fundamental shift in computational architecture.

Neocloud platforms, like CoreWeave’s, are capturing market share to meet demand for AI infrastructure. According to one estimate, the neocloud market will approach $400 billion by 2031, representing a massive 58% CAGR.

Against this backdrop and amid the growth of hyperscaler capex, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest (ARKK), known for its dynamic investment approach, has been increasing exposure to AI infrastructure stocks, mainly established names such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (META).

In late April, Ark Invest invested $14.80 million through the Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) and $2.50 million through the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in CoreWeave’s stock. However, after a portfolio rebalance, Ark Invest shed $10 million through ARKK and $2.60 million through ARKW on May 4, seemingly to capitalize on the stock’s gains and make space for e-commerce giant Shopify (SHOP) and L3Harris Technologies (LHX). This is a shift after Wood had been accumulating CoreWeave amid the AI infrastructure demand rush.

Given this backdrop, we take a deeper look at CoreWeave.

About CoreWeave Stock

CoreWeave is a cloud infrastructure company built for demanding computing workloads, especially AI and machine learning. It runs a specialized platform that provides high-performance GPU cloud services, helping businesses and developers train models, manage workloads, and scale quickly. The company also supports data center operations across the U.S. and Europe. CoreWeave is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey and has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion.

Investors are betting on surging demand for AI computing power, which has driven the stock higher. The company’s GPU cloud business has been growing quickly, and its close ties to Nvidia (NVDA) have helped support confidence in future demand and capacity usage. Additionally, strong revenue growth and optimism around its role in AI infrastructure have fueled its surge on Wall Street.

Over the past 52 weeks, CoreWeave’s stock has gained 150.79%, while it is up 78.65% year-to-date (YTD). The stock reached a 52-week high of $187 in June 2025, but is down 31% from that level.

On a forward-adjusted basis, CoreWeave’s price-to-sales ratio of 5.45 times is higher than the industry average of 3.26 times.

CoreWeave Growth Fueled by Partnerships and Funding

CoreWeave has been raising money to expand its operations. In March, the company closed a landmark $8.5 billion delayed draw term loan facility (also known as the DDTL 4.0 facility), which received an A3 rating from Moody’s and an A (low) from DBRS. The structure also enables CoreWeave to secure up to $7.5 billion in initial funding, supporting the continued expansion of its AI facility.

Aiding the company’s growth has been its notable partnerships. As already stated, CoreWeave has a longstanding relationship with Nvidia. Building on that, it announced the addition of the NVIDIA Rubin platform to its AI cloud platform and collaborated to build more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030. CoreWeave also signed on as an infrastructure partner for the deployment of Anthropic’s Claude model family. The company also partnered with Meta to deploy AI capacity on a long-term basis through December 2032 for approximately $21 billion.

Furthermore, CoreWeave’s financials are swelling strongly. Last year, its revenue grew 167.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $5.13 billion, while its revenue backlog grew to $66.80 billion as of Dec. 31. The company is also targeting an ambitious $12 billion to $13 billion in revenue for the current year and expects to earn $900 million to $1.10 billion in adjusted operating income.

Wall Street analysts posted a mixed outlook for CoreWeave’s bottom line trajectory. For 2026, its loss is anticipated to grow 54.28% YOY to $4.15 per diluted share, followed by a 14.7% improvement to $3.54 loss per share in 2027. The company is expected to report a loss per share of $1.17 for the first quarter of 2026 (to be reported on May 7, after the market closes).

What Do Analysts Think About CoreWeave’s Stock?

Recently, CoreWeave received a price target increase (from $126 to $155) from Citi analysts, while maintaining a “Buy” rating, citing faster backlog growth and wider customer diversification. Wolfe Research also initiated coverage of the stock with an “Outperform” rating and a $150 price target, projecting it to be the best-positioned neocloud.

CoreWeave is gaining praise on Wall Street, with analysts awarding it a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 33 analysts rating the stock, a majority of 20 have given it a “Strong Buy” rating, one a “Moderate Buy,” 11 a “Hold,” and one a “Strong Sell.” The stock has already surpassed the consensus price target of $126.64. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $180 implies a 39.9% upside.