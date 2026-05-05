Ahead of May 7, Upcoming S&P 500 Inclusion Makes Veeva Systems Stock a Buy

Shares of Veeva Systems (VEEV) are seeing a sudden spike after the S&P Dow Jones Indices ($DOWI) revealed that the life sciences software firm will join the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) before opening on May 7, 2026. Coterra Energy (CTRA) is being replaced by Devon Energy (DVN) as it completes the takeover of Coterra.

However, adding a company to an index does not automatically improve its fundamentals. But it may have a positive impact when there is additional demand for its stocks. This applies to Veeva because the inclusion is happening amid a major reset rather than at euphoric levels.

About Veeva Systems Stock

Veeva Systems is a cloud software firm based in Pleasanton, California. It develops products that cater to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech firms around the globe for commercial operations, clinical development, quality management, regulatory workflows, and data management. The company has a market capitalization of about $28 billion and fits into the large-cap vertical software category with an exclusive healthcare focus.

VEEV stock was trading at about $173 recently. Although the share price has gained 9% over the last five days, the stock remains 44% below its 52-week high of $310.50 and only 17% above its 52-week low of $148.05.

Valuation seems pricey but becomes acceptable after the correction. VEEV stock currently trades at a P/E of 24.34x, a P/S ratio of 7.97x, and a P/FCF ratio of 24.95x. Considering that it is a profitable software company with a 28.45% net profit margin, no debt, and recurring subscription revenue, such a valuation appears moderate rather than inflated. The stock is not a bargain investment opportunity. But comparing Veeva with many of its software competitors, the company's profitability makes its valuation more reasonable.

Veeva Systems Reports a Strong Fiscal Q4 Result

Veeva delivered a good quarterly result on March 4. It posted a 16% YoY jump in revenues to $836.0 million and an identical rise in subscription revenues to $707.7 million. Its non-GAAP EPS stood at $2.06, increasing 20% year over year. For the full year FY26, its revenues surged 16% to $3.195 billion, whereas its non-GAAP EPS rose from $6.60 to $8.10.

In addition, Veeva projected a revenue range of $855 million to $858 million and non-GAAP EPS range of $2.13 to $2.14 for its fiscal Q1. For fiscal 2027, the company forecasted revenue of $3.585 billion to $3.600 billion and non-GAAP EPS of roughly $8.85.

What is most noteworthy in the earnings report is Veeva's continued effort to integrate artificial intelligence technology into its life sciences workflows via Veeva AI and Vault CRM. According to management, more than 125 clients are now using Vault CRM, including two leading biopharma organizations. Meanwhile, ten out of the twenty leading biopharmas are committed to it on a global basis. This information is vital because vertical software firms with embedded workflows are difficult to displace relative to generic software providers.

What Do Analysts Predict for VEEV Stock?

Analysts' outlook remains bullish on VEEV stock, with a “Moderate Buy” rating consensus. The highest target is $340, its mean target is $265.96, and its lowest target is $176. The company's mean target of $265.96 implies a potential upside of 54% from the current share price of $173.41