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AMC Stock Alert: A String of Blockbuster Opening Weekends Is Giving AMC Entertainment a Boost

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_
A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares inched up on Monday as investors reacted to what can only be described as a powerhouse weekend at the domestic box office. 

Sentiment seems to be improving after the massive $77 million debut of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which officially kicked off the summer movie season. 

This marks the fifth movie this year to cross the $60 million opening threshold — signaling a robust return to cinema-going. 

Despite these fundamental wins at the ticket booth, AMC stock has underperformed in 2026, down more than 20% versus its recent high at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Why Does It Matter for AMC Stock?

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” debut is largely bullish for AMC shares because it represents a growing consistency in the 2026 theatrical pipeline. 

Following in the footsteps of “Michael,” “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and “Project Hail Mary,” it’s the fourth film in less than two months to exceed a $75 million domestic opening. 

According to AMC Entertainment, more than 4.4 million moviegoers visited its global locations over the weekend, driven further by high-margin merchandise like the viral handbag popcorn buckets. 

This steady stream of high-performing content suggests the theatrical flywheel is finally spinning at full speed again, providing much-needed foot traffic to AMC’s sprawling circuit.

AMC Shares Still Aren’t Worth Buying

Despite the cinematic glitz, AMC stock remains a high-risk play that continues to grapple with heavy debt. 

While attendance is improving, the meme-stock stigma remains an overhang on the firm’s long-term outlook, often leading to price swings that have little to do with popcorn sales. 

Plus, the persistent risk of further dilution and intense competition from streamers also makes AMC unattractive in 2026.   

The penny stock is currently trading for less than $1.50 per share, which means a potential delisting isn’t entirely out of the question either. 

All in all, for AMC Entertainment Holdings, the current box office momentum may simply be a temporary distraction from its rather fragile balance sheet.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AMC

Despite aforementioned concerns, Wall Street firms still see AMC shares as undervalued at current levels. 

While the consensus rating on AMC Entertainment sits at “Hold," the mean price objective of $1.89 signals potential upside of roughly 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMC 1.5100 +0.0600 +4.14%
AMC Entertainment Holdings

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