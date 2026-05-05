Mosaic Company Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Tampa, Florida-based The Mosaic Company ( MOS ) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion and owns and operates mines and production facilities, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

MOS shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 24.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 26.6% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 4.7%, lagging behind the SPX’s 5.2% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ) has risen 19.3% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLB surged 11.7% and has rallied the stock.

On Feb. 25, MOS stock declined 5.3% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales grew by 5.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.97 billion; however, it also incurred multiple one-time charges, which pinched its bottom line, and also missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.22, also failing to surpass Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect MOS’ EPS to decline 31.3% to $1.56 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering MOS stock, the consensus is a “Hold. ” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 21, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating for MOS and lowered its price target from $27 to $25.

MOS’ mean price target of $29.62 indicates a premium of 29% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $38 suggests a robust 65.4% upside potential from current price levels.