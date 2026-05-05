Charles Schwab Corporation Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Buy and sell indicators for trade on the chart by Anekcen Eeno3epcknn via iStock

Westlake, Texas-based The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $159.1 billion and operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. SCHW stock has surged 10.1% over the past 52 weeks and has declined 8.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 26.6% over the past year and risen 5.2% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SCHW has outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which rose 3.7% over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind its 5.8% decrease this year.

On Apr. 17, SCHW stock declined marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 15.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $6.5 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.43, coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Management credited its performance to strong net new asset inflows, robust activity in managed investing, and record daily average trading volumes despite heightened market volatility. The stock’s performance, however, was driven by volatile market conditions and did not fully reflect investor sentiment towards the stock.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect SCHW’s EPS to increase 23% year over year to $5.99 . Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy .” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell” rating.

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 17, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an 'Overweight' rating for Charles Schwab and lowered its price target from $135 to $125.

SCHW’s mean price target of $114.55 indicates a premium of 25.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $131 suggests a robust 43.2% upside potential from current price levels.