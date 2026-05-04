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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for CSX Corporation Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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CSX Corp_ railcar-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
CSX Corp_ railcar-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $83.8 billion, CSX Corporation (CSX) is a leading rail-based freight transportation company operating across the United States and Canada, providing rail, intermodal, and trucking-related services for a wide range of industries. With a 20,000-mile rail network east of the Mississippi River and a fleet of about 3,500 locomotives, CSX plays a critical role in moving commodities, manufactured goods, and energy resources efficiently.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSX stock has climbed 56.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 26.6%. Moreover, shares of the company are up nearly 24% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 5.1% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the freight railroad have exceeded the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI27.3% return over the past 52 weeks. 

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Shares of CSX Corporation surged nearly 7%  following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22, with net income rising to $807 million ($0.43 EPS) from $646 million ($0.34 EPS) a year earlier and operating income increasing to $1.25 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by volume growth of 3% to 1.56 million units and revenue growth of 2% to $3.48 billion, supported by higher merchandise pricing, intermodal demand, domestic coal revenue, and fuel surcharge gains. 

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CSX’s EPS to grow 17.4% year-over-year to $1.89. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

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On Apr. 23, Benchmark raised its price target on CSX Corporation to $48 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $45.60 represents a 1.2% premium to CSX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $52 suggests a 15.4% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 170.98 -1.98 -1.14%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,200.75 -29.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
CSX 44.72 -0.37 -0.82%
CSX Corp

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