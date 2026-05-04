Do Wall Street Analysts Like Kimco Realty Stock?

With a market cap of $15.8 billion , Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM ) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties across major U.S. metropolitan markets. With a portfolio of 565 properties totaling 100 million square feet as of 2025, the company focuses on necessity-based retail.

Shares of the Maryland, USA-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KIM stock has gained 10.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.1%. However, shares of the company are up nearly 15% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 5.6% rise.

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have exceeded the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 5.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Despite strong Q1 2026 results with FFO of $0.46 per share (up 4.5%), 1.7% same-property NOI growth, and a record $77M signed-but-not-open pipeline, shares of Kimco Realty remained unchanged as the 2026 FFO outlook was only slightly raised to $1.81 - $1.84. Investors also balanced robust leasing metrics (23.8% new spreads, 11.3% blended, 96.3% occupancy) against headwinds such as $37M in elevated G&A expenses and a known refinancing burden later in 2026.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2026, analysts expect KIM’s FFO to rise 3.4% year-over-year to $1.82 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and 16 “Holds.”

On Apr. 16, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Kimco Realty to $24 while maintaining an “Equal Weight" rating.

The mean price target of $25.17 represents a 7.5% premium to KIM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $28 implies a potential upside of 19.6% from the current