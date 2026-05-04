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What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Coinbase Global Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

New York-based Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) operates a platform for crypto assets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $50.5 billion and provides the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers, a brokerage platform, and a suite of products that grant developers access to build on-chain. 

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. COIN stock has declined 5% over the past 52 weeks and 15.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 29% over the past year and risen 5.6% in 2026.  

Narrowing the focus, COIN has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which rose 6.5% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 5.2% this year. 

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COIN’s underperformance can be tracked to the overall downward trajectory of the crypto market. Concerns over the valuations of artificial intelligence companies and uncertainty about the path of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts are weighing on crypto stocks, bitcoin, and companies that invest in cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin trading at a low, investors are becoming increasingly cautious before investing in crypto.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect COIN’s EPS to decrease 31.3% year over year to $2.77. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.     

Among the 34 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sell” ratings.    

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This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.  

On Apr. 21, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a “Buy” rating for COIN stock and increased its price target from $221 to $250. 

COIN’s mean price target of $242.49 indicates a premium of 26.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $400 suggests a robust 109.2% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 51.75 -0.17 -0.33%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,230.12 +21.11 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index
COIN 201.00 +9.75 +5.10%
Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

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