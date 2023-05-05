Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Related Symbols
|Symbol
|Last
|Chg
|%Chg
|$SPX
|4,136.25
|+75.03
|+1.85%
|S&P 500 Index
|SPY
|412.63
|+7.50
|+1.85%
|S&P 500 SPDR
|$DOWI
|33,674.38
|+546.64
|+1.65%
|Dow Jones Industrials Average
|DIA
|336.73
|+5.40
|+1.63%
|Dow Industrials SPDR
|$IUXX
|13,259.13
|+276.65
|+2.13%
|Nasdaq 100 Index
|QQQ
|322.89
|+6.72
|+2.13%
|Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
|PACW
|5.76
|+2.59
|+81.70%
|Pacwest Bancorp
|WAL
|27.16
|+8.96
|+49.23%
|Western Alliance Bancorp
|ZION
|23.76
|+3.83
|+19.22%
|Zions Bancorp
|CMA
|36.44
|+5.23
|+16.76%
|Comerica Inc
|KEY
|9.83
|+0.90
|+10.08%
|Keycorp
|TFC
|28.69
|+2.48
|+9.46%
|Truist Financial Corp
|FITB
|24.92
|+1.68
|+7.23%
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|CFG
|26.44
|+1.59
|+6.40%
|Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
|USB
|30.74
|+1.76
|+6.07%
|U.S. Bancorp
|LNC
|20.46
|+1.11
|+5.74%
|Lincoln National Corp
|AAPL
|173.57
|+7.78
|+4.69%
|Apple Inc
|LYV
|77.16
|+10.09
|+15.04%
|Live Nation Entertainment
|FTNT
|64.59
|+3.41
|+5.57%
|Fortinet Inc
|CI
|260.74
|+17.05
|+7.00%
|The Cigna Group
|JCI
|62.09
|+3.58
|+6.12%
|Johnson Controls Intl
|EXPE
|93.54
|+4.37
|+4.90%
|Expedia Group Inc
|BIO
|385.24
|-77.37
|-16.72%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories
|TEAM
|135.73
|-14.32
|-9.54%
|Atlassian Corp
|MPWR
|411.27
|-47.66
|-10.39%
|Monolithic Power Sys
|EPAM
|242.47
|-27.94
|-10.33%
|Epam Systems Inc
|MTD
|1,424.99
|-50.21
|-3.40%
|Mettler-Toledo International
|BKNG
|2,569.30
|-34.27
|-1.32%
|Booking Holdings Inc
|MCHP
|75.18
|-0.85
|-1.12%
|Microchip Technology
|ZNM23
|115-230s
|-0-270
|-0.72%
|10-Year T-Note