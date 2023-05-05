Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart’s Top Stock Pick. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | More
 
No Matching Results
Advanced search
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact Contact Barchart
Market:
Stocks Menu

Stocks

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 4,136.25 +75.03 +1.85%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 412.63 +7.50 +1.85%
S&P 500 SPDR
$DOWI 33,674.38 +546.64 +1.65%
Dow Jones Industrials Average
DIA 336.73 +5.40 +1.63%
Dow Industrials SPDR
$IUXX 13,259.13 +276.65 +2.13%
Nasdaq 100 Index
QQQ 322.89 +6.72 +2.13%
Nasdaq QQQ Invesco ETF
PACW 5.76 +2.59 +81.70%
Pacwest Bancorp
WAL 27.16 +8.96 +49.23%
Western Alliance Bancorp
ZION 23.76 +3.83 +19.22%
Zions Bancorp
CMA 36.44 +5.23 +16.76%
Comerica Inc
KEY 9.83 +0.90 +10.08%
Keycorp
TFC 28.69 +2.48 +9.46%
Truist Financial Corp
FITB 24.92 +1.68 +7.23%
Fifth Third Bancorp
CFG 26.44 +1.59 +6.40%
Citizens Financial Group Inc/Ri
USB 30.74 +1.76 +6.07%
U.S. Bancorp
LNC 20.46 +1.11 +5.74%
Lincoln National Corp
AAPL 173.57 +7.78 +4.69%
Apple Inc
LYV 77.16 +10.09 +15.04%
Live Nation Entertainment
FTNT 64.59 +3.41 +5.57%
Fortinet Inc
CI 260.74 +17.05 +7.00%
The Cigna Group
JCI 62.09 +3.58 +6.12%
Johnson Controls Intl
EXPE 93.54 +4.37 +4.90%
Expedia Group Inc
BIO 385.24 -77.37 -16.72%
Bio-Rad Laboratories
TEAM 135.73 -14.32 -9.54%
Atlassian Corp
MPWR 411.27 -47.66 -10.39%
Monolithic Power Sys
EPAM 242.47 -27.94 -10.33%
Epam Systems Inc
MTD 1,424.99 -50.21 -3.40%
Mettler-Toledo International
BKNG 2,569.30 -34.27 -1.32%
Booking Holdings Inc
MCHP 75.18 -0.85 -1.12%
Microchip Technology
ZNM23 115-230s -0-270 -0.72%
10-Year T-Note

Most Popular News

Tech (Ecommerce, Social Media, etc.) - Tesla Car -7_OQMgoGzDw-unsplash 1
Is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares of Tesla?
Wall Street - Tall Buildings in New York City -J4M9FKPEaUA-unsplash 2
Markets Today: Stock Index Futures Lower on Bank Jitters and ECB Rate Hike
Wall Street - NYSE Full View 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Investors Weigh Fed Rate Decision, Apple Earnings on Tap
Dollars and Wallets - Holding Money Bunched in Fist 4
First Horizon’s Options Activity Unusually Quiet After Calling Off TD Merger
People and teaching - Business Section of Newspaper -E7RLgUjjazc-unsplash 5
Build Up Your Portfolio’s Defense With These 3 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrats!
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.

Free Barchart Webinar

[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot