Soybeans Pushing Higher at Midday, Shrugging off Early Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock
Rows of soybeans in a field by Jana Milin via iStock

Soybeans are 1 to 3 cents higher so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 1 3/4 cents at $10.58. Soymeal futures are $2.30 to $2.60 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures are 7 to 9 points in the green so far on the day. The average close for November futures in February has been $10.91 as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway. 

USDA will release Export Sales data on Thursday morning with traders looking for between 0.3-1.1 MMT in old crop soybean sales in the week of February 5. Sales for 2026/27 are 0-100,000 MT. Soybean meal sales are estimated to total 200,000-450,000 MT, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 MT and sales of 16,000 MT.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.58, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.39 1/2, up 2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.52 1/2, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.6001 +0.0381 +0.36%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 57.73 -0.01 -0.02%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.8 +3.0 +1.00%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1126-2 +3-6 +0.33%
Soybean
ZSK26 1141-2 +3-6 +0.33%
Soybean

