Starbucks Invested $500 Million in a Turnaround and Now Wall Street Is Drinking Up SBUX Stock

Recent quarterly reports across the restaurant and quick-service space have been all over the place. Chipotle (CMG) turned in a solid beat with 7.4% revenue growth, and Yum! Brands (YUM) posted sales up 15.2% year-over-year (YOY). On the flip side, The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) managed comparable sales growth of just 1.6%, and many chains are still dealing with choppy traffic as higher gas prices and budget-conscious consumers weigh on demand.

But Starbucks (SBUX) came in steaming ahead of the pack. The company has put more than $500 million to work on its comeback, mainly through extra labor hours and bigger store rosters under its “Back to Starbucks” plan.

In its fiscal Q2 2026 (Q1 calendar 2026), Starbucks delivered a stronger quarter than Wall Street expected, and the stock jumped more than 9% on the results. At the same time, it raised its full-year same-store sales guidance and is putting more focus back on the in-store experience.

So what exactly is that multi-hundred-million-dollar spend changing inside the business, and can this turnaround actually stick as the year goes on? Let’s find out.

Dissecting the Latest Financials

Starbucks runs a global coffee shop business, making money from its own stores, licensed locations, and a fast-growing digital and loyalty platform.

Shares are up 31.98% over the past 12 months and 25.46% year-to-date (YTD), and that rally now has Starbucks trading at a forward P/E of 42.08 , well above the sector’s 15.56 times.

There’s also a clear income angle. The stock yields about 2.55%, ahead of the 1.89% average in consumer discretionary, with a quarterly dividend of $0.62 and 16 straight years of hikes. The catch is a forward payout ratio of 122.44%, which looks high and puts some pressure on management to grow earnings into that payout.

The recent quarter helps explain why sentiment has improved. Revenue came in at $9.53 billion, up 8.8% year-over-year (YOY) and 4.3% above estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.50 beat forecasts by 13.6%. Profitability is moving the right way too: operating margin improved to 8.7% from 6.9%, adjusted EBITDA reached $1.19 billion, same-store sales grew 6.2% after a decline last year, free cash flow flipped to $91.8 million from negative, and total stores ticked up to 41,129.

The Drivers Behind the Recovery

Starbucks is making a big push in China through its new joint venture with Boyu Capital . Boyu now owns 60% of the China retail business, while Starbucks keeps 40% and still controls the brand and intellectual property.

The JV currently covers about 8,000 company-operated stores, which will gradually shift to a licensed model, and both sides are targeting up to 20,000 locations over time. That move shows how serious Starbucks is about China, while also freeing up cash and letting a local partner help run the market more efficiently.

Back home, Starbucks is doubling down on its cafés as places to sit and gather, not just grab coffee and go. The company plans to open hundreds of new U.S. stores and add more seating in thousands of existing ones. Management is looking at up to 175 new U.S. shops this year and around 400 in 2028, with room for at least 5,000 more over the long term. Much of that growth will come from smaller-format stores that are about 20% cheaper to build but still offer seating, drive-thru, and mobile pickup.

On the brand side, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games deal puts Starbucks on a global stage. As the Official Coffee Partner of LA28 and Team USA , it will run a special coffeehouse in the Olympic and Paralympic Village and bring café setups to competition venues, volunteer hubs, and other locations. That keeps Starbucks directly in front of athletes, fans, and TV audiences for weeks, deepening its visibility and connection with consumers.

The Street’s Verdict

Analysts expect Starbucks’ earnings to step up from here. They’re looking for $0.66 in the June 2026 quarter and $0.67 in September, up from $0.50 and $0.52 a year ago. For the full year to September 2026, the average earnings estimate is $2.33 versus $2.13 last year.

On the rating side, Bank of America’s Sara Senatore kept her “Buy” call and lifted her target to $130, the highest on the Street, pointing to a 23.5% upside at the time. BTIG also stayed bullish, raising its target from $105 to $115, implying roughly 9.25% upside from the stock’s pre-earnings close.

Zooming out, of the 38 analysts surveyed, consensus lies at a rating of “Moderate Buy.” The average price target sits at $100.97, but with the stock's current price, shares are already about 4.1% above that average.

Conclusion

Starbucks looks like a turnaround that is starting to work, not one that still needs to be imagined. After putting more than $500 million into labor, staffing, and store execution under its “Back to Starbucks” plan, the company is finally seeing those investments show up in traffic, same-store sales, margins, and investor sentiment, with the stock jumping more than 9% after its latest results and management lifting full-year same-store sales guidance. From here, the most likely path still looks higher, but probably with less of the easy upside already captured.