Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Truist Financial Stock?

With a market cap of $62.9 billion , Truist Financial Corporation ( TFC ) is a financial services firm offering a wide range of banking, lending, investment, and wealth management solutions across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through consumer/small business and wholesale banking segments, providing diverse financial products and services.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TFC stock has soared 30.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 28.3%. However, shares of the company are up 2.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 4.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the bank have surpassed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 6.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Truist Financial rose 2.3% on Apr. 17 after the bank reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 EPS of $1.09 and a 2.5% increase in net interest income to $3.64 billion. The rally was also driven by a strong 36.3% surge in investment banking and trading income, fueled by higher dealmaking activity and market volatility boosting client trading. Additionally, positive investor sentiment was supported by plans to raise the 2026 share repurchase program to $5 billion (from $4 billion) and a long-term ROTCE target of 16% - 18%.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Truist Financial’s EPS to grow 14.4% year-over-year to $4.52. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Apr. 20, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Truist Financial to $62 but maintained an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $55.38 represents a 9.3% premium to TFC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $63 suggests a 24.4% potential upside.