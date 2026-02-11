What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Bio-Techne Stock?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH ) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. It is valued at a market cap of $10.1 billion .

This healthcare company has trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of TECH have declined 7.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has surged 14.4% . However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 7.3%, outpacing SPX’s 1.4% uptick.

Narrowing the focus, TECH has also underperformed the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB ), which soared 27.2% over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed IBB’s 1.2% YTD rise.

On Feb. 4, TECH shares surged 6.3% after it delivered better-than-expected Q2 earnings results. The company’s net sales grew marginally year-over-year to $295.9 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.3%. Moreover, due to ongoing productivity and cost containment initiatives , its adjusted operating margin expanded by 100 basis points from the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EPS of $0.46 increased 9.5% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $0.43.

For fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect TECH’s EPS of $1.71 to remain stable year over year . The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy” and five "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Feb. 6, Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) analyst Brandon Couillard maintained a “ Buy " rating on TECH and set a price target of $76, indicating an 18.8% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $74.67 represents a 16.7% premium to its current price, while its Street-high price target of $80 suggests a 25.1% potential upside from the current levels.