What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Bio-Techne Stock?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. It is valued at a market cap of $10.1 billion.
This healthcare company has trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of TECH have declined 7.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 14.4%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 7.3%, outpacing SPX’s 1.4% uptick.
Narrowing the focus, TECH has also underperformed the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), which soared 27.2% over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed IBB’s 1.2% YTD rise.
On Feb. 4, TECH shares surged 6.3% after it delivered better-than-expected Q2 earnings results. The company’s net sales grew marginally year-over-year to $295.9 million, surpassing consensus estimates by 1.3%. Moreover, due to ongoing productivity and cost containment initiatives, its adjusted operating margin expanded by 100 basis points from the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EPS of $0.46 increased 9.5% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $0.43.
For fiscal 2026, ending in June, analysts expect TECH’s EPS of $1.71 to remain stable year over year. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.
Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy” and five "Hold” ratings.
The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.
On Feb. 6, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Brandon Couillard maintained a “Buy" rating on TECH and set a price target of $76, indicating an 18.8% potential upside from the current levels.
The mean price target of $74.67 represents a 16.7% premium to its current price, while its Street-high price target of $80 suggests a 25.1% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.