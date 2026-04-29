Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 30

Western Digital (WDC) stock has gone ballistic in the last 52 weeks. Over the past year, the technology hardware stock has returned more than 950%.

This does not come as a surprise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud storage market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% through 2030. With 80% of storage within the cloud based on hard disk drives (HDDs), the incremental growth opportunity is significant.

Backed by innovation in HDDs, Western Digital is positioned to benefit from the impending opportunity. Over the next three to five years, the firm has set an ambitious target for revenue growth at a CAGR in excess of 20%. For the same period, its operating margin and free cash flow margin are expected at over 40% and 30%, respectively.

While these are long-term projections, the immediate catalyst for WDC stock is its upcoming third-quarter results on April 30. Western Digital has guided for top-line growth of approximately 40% year-over-year (YOY). With continued data-center demand and adoption of high-capacity drives, the EBITDA margin is likely to be robust, too.

About Western Digital Stock

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Western Digital is a manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions based on HDD technology. The company’s technology and products are marketed under the Western Digital and WD brands for end markets like cloud as well as clients and consumers.

Western Digital continues to invest significantly in R&D and has an active portfolio of patents in areas like data storage and magnetic recording. Innovation provides an edge in an industry characterized by strong competition from players like Seagate Technology (STX) and Toshiba (TSHTY).

For Q2 2026, Western Digital reported revenue of $3 billion, which was higher by 25% YOY. For the same period, GAAP gross margin was 45.7% with free cash flow of $653 million.

Given the strong numbers and structural industry tailwinds, WDC stock has surged more than 200% in the last six months. As robust growth sustains, shares will likely remain in an uptrend.

The Innovation Catalyst

The innovation factor will likely create value for WDC stock in the coming years. For example, Western Digital already has the world’s highest-capacity hard drive in the form of its 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD. With planned production in the second half of 2026, growth is expected to be supported.

Further, the company plans to extend ePMR to 60TB “without increasing power consumption," then increase to 100TB by 2029. At the same time, Western Digital is looking to scale up to 8 times bandwidth gains with its high bandwith drive technology.

These innovations will ensure that the company has an edge amidst industry competition. Continued innovation is also likely to ensure robust margins, while healthy cash flows will help support shareholder value creation through dividend growth and aggressive share repurchases.

What Do Analysts Say About WDC Stock?

Based on 25 analysts with coverage, WDC stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. An overwhelming majority of 20 analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock, one analyst has a “Moderate Buy,” and four analysts have a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $373.26 represents potential downside of about 11% from current levels. However, the most bullish price target of $540 suggests that shares could climb as much as 29% from here.

Bank of America believes that Western Digital is on its way to higher earnings. That bullish view is backed by the point that “hard disk drive supply remains tight” and the firm is pursuing long-term contracts with customers, boosting revenue visibility. Bank of America has a price target of $495 for WDC stock.

Even with the big rally, Western Digital trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47 times. This seems attractive considering the stock's P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84 times.