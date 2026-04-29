Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Uber Technologies Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock
Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), headquartered in San Francisco, California, develops and operates proprietary technology applications and provides ride-hailing services. Valued at $151.4 billion by market cap, the company develops applications for road transportation, navigation, ride-sharing, and payment processing solutions. 

Shares of this ride-hailing giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. UBER has declined 5.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.1%. In 2026, UBER’s stock fell 9.3%, compared to the SPX’s 4.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, UBER’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 51.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 14.2% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

UBER’s underperformance reflects two colliding pressures that include rising driver costs amid shifting labor dynamics, plus heavy investment in AV infrastructure meant to eventually replace those costs. Its results were also hit by FX headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and adverse weather impacts.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect UBER’s EPS to decline 37% to $3.34 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 51 analysts covering UBER stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 37 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

 www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 36 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Taylor Manley from Guggenheim maintained a “Buy” rating on UBER, with a price target of $125, implying a potential upside of 68.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $105.87 represents a 42.9% premium to UBER’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $150 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 102.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XTN 103.54 -0.83 -0.80%
S&P Transportation SPDR
$SPX 7,126.72 -12.08 -0.17%
S&P 500 Index
UBER 73.81 -0.30 -0.40%
UBER Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.