Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Uber Technologies Stock?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), headquartered in San Francisco, California, develops and operates proprietary technology applications and provides ride-hailing services. Valued at $151.4 billion by market cap, the company develops applications for road transportation, navigation, ride-sharing, and payment processing solutions.

Shares of this ride-hailing giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. UBER has declined 5.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.1%. In 2026, UBER’s stock fell 9.3%, compared to the SPX’s 4.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, UBER’s underperformance looks more pronounced compared to State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 51.5% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 14.2% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

UBER’s underperformance reflects two colliding pressures that include rising driver costs amid shifting labor dynamics, plus heavy investment in AV infrastructure meant to eventually replace those costs. Its results were also hit by FX headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and adverse weather impacts.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect UBER’s EPS to decline 37% to $3.34 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 51 analysts covering UBER stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 37 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 36 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, Taylor Manley from Guggenheim maintained a “Buy” rating on UBER, with a price target of $125, implying a potential upside of 68.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $105.87 represents a 42.9% premium to UBER’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $150 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 102.4%.