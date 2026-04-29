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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Freeport-McMoRan Inc phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock
Freeport-McMoRan Inc phone -by rafapress via Shutterstock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. With a market cap of $87.1 billion, the company mines mineral properties exploring copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. 

Shares of this leading international metals company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. FCX has gained 56.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 29.1%. In 2026, FCX’s stock rose 14.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.3% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, FCX’s underperformance is apparent compared to iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 84.4% over the past year. However, the stock’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 11.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 23, FCX shares tanked 12.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.47. The company’s revenue was $6.2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5.6 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FCX’s EPS to grow 39.6% to $2.47 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering FCX stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

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This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and three analysts recommending a “Moderate Buy.”

On Apr. 26, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Bill Peterson maintained a “Buy” rating on FCX and set a price target of $76, implying a potential upside of 30.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $69.80 represents a 19.9% premium to FCX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $81 suggests a notable upside potential of 39.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,128.84 -9.96 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 309.24 -2.21 -0.71%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
ICOP 49.00 -0.43 -0.88%
Ishares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
FCX 57.27 -0.94 -1.61%
Freeport-Mcmoran Inc

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