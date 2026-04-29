Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on NextEra Energy Stock?

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is a leading power company that combines a large regulated utility business with a fast-growing renewable energy portfolio. Its market cap stands at $197.8 billion. Its Florida Power & Light (FPL) division provides stable, predictable earnings by serving millions of customers under regulated rates, while its energy resources segment drives growth through large-scale wind, solar, and battery storage projects across North America.

Shares of this energy giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NEE has gained 45.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 29.1%. In 2026, NEE stock is up 20.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, NEE has also outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained 17.6% over the past year. Moreover, NEE’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.3% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 23, NextEra reported a solid Q1 2026 results, and its shares popped 6.9%. Its adjusted earnings rose about 10% year over year to roughly $2.28 billion, and EPS reached $1.09, coming in ahead of expectations. The growth was supported by steady performance across its core operations.

However, revenue of around $6.7 billion slightly missed estimates despite modest growth. Even so, the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, backed by a strong pipeline of renewable projects and continued momentum in clean energy investments. NextEra Energy reaffirmed its long-term outlook, expecting 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.92–$4.02, with a bias toward the upper end of the range. The company also continues to project annual EPS growth of 8%+ through 2032, with a similar growth trajectory extending through 2035 from its 2025 base.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NEE’s EPS to grow 7.8% to $4 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering NEE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 27, BMO Capital Markets analyst James Thalacker reiterated an “Outperform” rating on NextEra Energy and increased the price target from $99 to $104.

While the stock trades above its mean price target of $95.38, the Street-high price target of $112 suggests an upside potential of 16.1% from the current price levels.