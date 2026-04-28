5 Magnificent 7 Stocks Report Earnings This Week. Here's What to Watch for Each.

These are the weeks when I’m glad to be an analyst, investor, and writer. Being a news desk editor must be like riding the Tilt-A-Whirl at your favorite childhood amusement park.

No fewer than five of the Magnificent 7 report this week. So at news-desk-style speed, let’s quickly summarize, in short form, the five stocks delivering their quarterly updates, and the expected bull or bear cases, one of which will likely follow the deluge of announcements. For the most intriguing ones, in my own view, I’ll throw in a chart to help you visualize what’s at stake.

The market has moved beyond the hype phase of the artificial intelligence (AI) cycle. Investors are no longer rewarding ambition and gaudy capital expenditures (capex) figures. They are demanding proof of monetization potential from these mega investors driving our AI future.

It is exciting to see the big bets these companies are making on AI’s ability to transform our lives. But what if it falls short of those lofty expectations? The bottom line is moving to the front of investors’ attention. Here are the stocks, and the bull case and bear case for each.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Bull: Azure accelerates above 30% as Copilot transitions from pilot programs to a primary enterprise revenue driver.

Azure accelerates above 30% as Copilot transitions from pilot programs to a primary enterprise revenue driver. Bear: Ballooning AI capex toward $60 billion pressures operating margins while cloud growth merely meets baseline expectations.

First, let's take a look at Microsoft (MSFT). This is what a chart sitting on pins and needles awaiting earnings looks like. It trades right at the trendline. Don’t think markets care about technicals? Here’s your proof they absolutely do.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)

Bull: Google Cloud maintains a 50% growth trajectory while Gemini integration successfully defends the core Search franchise from AI competitors.

Google Cloud maintains a 50% growth trajectory while Gemini integration successfully defends the core Search franchise from AI competitors. Bear: Market fixates on a doubled capex cycle if Search shows even slight softening due to alternative AI query tools.

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) chart looks like another one about to make a big decision. But this one leans higher, given the marginal breakout on Monday. Earnings can change that in a hurry, however. And as with many Big Tech stocks recently, that 20-day moving average has been flying. That makes for a very pivotal reaction coming up.

Amazon (AMZN)

Bull: AWS re-acceleration driven by Claude 3 and OpenAI distribution, while automated logistics expand retail profit margins.

AWS re-acceleration driven by Claude 3 and OpenAI distribution, while automated logistics expand retail profit margins. Bear: Amazon functions as a low-margin utility for other people's AI if heavy infrastructure spending fails to spike AWS growth.

Amazon's (AMZN) chart is another marginal breakout. We’ll find out soon if it is a fakeout-breakout or a long-awaited new leg higher in price. Just days ago, AMZN traded at a price that represented zero gain since early 2025.

Apple (AAPL)

Bull: Services-led margin expansion and a resilient China iPhone cycle keep the stock as the ultimate defensive growth play.

Services-led margin expansion and a resilient China iPhone cycle keep the stock as the ultimate defensive growth play. Bear: Low single-digit revenue growth and a 30x multiple leave the stock vulnerable to a significant valuation reset.

Apple (AAPL) has the least exciting chart of the five. But this is mega-cap earnings we’re talking about, so assume nothing. Still, AAPL has been in a trading range and has not broken through. A return trip to the sub-$250 range is a real possibility if the market doesn’t love (not just like) what it hears, especially given the pending CEO transition.

Meta Platforms (META)

Bull: AI-driven ad targeting yields higher ROI for businesses, fueling 30% revenue growth and justifying massive infrastructure spend.

AI-driven ad targeting yields higher ROI for businesses, fueling 30% revenue growth and justifying massive infrastructure spend. Bear: A surprise increase in the capex outlook revives fears that ambitious long-term spending is outrunning near-term earnings visibility.

I saved Meta Platforms (META) for last because this chart tells a very different story from the other four. To me, this is a stock still trying to shed the questions of “Why did you put so much emphasis on the metaverse, which won’t pay off for years?” Wall Street never has that type of long view. And the stock reflects it, having been unable to escape a wide trading range that began back in late 2024. It looks like a jump ball currently, as a whopping move of $120 a share in either direction will keep it inside the private price bubble (range) it has established.

If You’re Looking for Clues, Look at the Qs

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) is certainly in the spotlight this week. It is the driver of not only their own fate, but that of so many other stocks that have been market leaders on the assumption the spend will continue, and that return on investment (ROI) will follow.

Combined, the five reporting companies make up about 28% of QQQ’s total assets. That makes this week about more than just earnings. It could set the stage for how the broad U.S. stock market fares during the rest of 2026.