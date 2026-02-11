Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Entergy Stock?

Founded in 1913, New Orleans, Louisiana-based Entergy Corporation (ETR) engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $44.5 billion and generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans.

Shares of Entergy have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. ETR stock has grown 21.9% over the past 52 weeks and 7.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, ETR has also outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU), 11.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 3.5% increase this year.

On Oct. 29, ETR shares rose marginally following the company’s announcement of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $3.8 billion for the period, which surpassed consensus estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came out to be $1.53, also on top of Wall Street estimates by 4.8%. ETR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect ETR to report an 7.1% year-over-year surge in adjusted EPS to $3.91. The company has a strong record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

ETR has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.” Wall Street’s mood has remained mostly stable for the stock in recent months.

Last month, Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained a “Buy” rating on Entergy and set a price target of $96. ETR’s mean price target of $105.62 indicates a 5.9% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $119 suggests a robust 19.4% upside potential from current price levels.