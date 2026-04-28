Should You Buy the Dip in Spotify Stock Today?

Spotify Technology (SPOT) posted strong earnings for its fiscal Q1 this morning, but the stock is still in the red as muted guidance dampens investor sentiment.

The music streaming platform added 10 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the first quarter, which helped drive a 14% year-on-year increase in revenue to €4.53 billion ($5.3 billion).

SPOT’s net income also came in handily above Street estimates in Q1. Versus its year-to-date high, Spotify stock is now down about 27% .

What Made Spotify Stock Tumble on Tuesday?

SPOT shares slipped on April 28 primarily because management’s Q2 guidance came in leaner than Wall Street estimates.

For the current financial quarter, the NYSE-listed giant sees €630 million in operating income (shy of expectations), but the real anxiety lies in its premium subscriber outlook.

Spotify believes it will have a total of 299 million premium subscribers at the end of its fiscal Q2, trailing the 302 million consensus.

This signals a potential cooling in user acquisition ahead, which — for a company trading at a rather stretched price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 33x forward — isn’t particularly reassuring.

For investors, even a minor deceleration in its core engine means aggressive price hikes may finally be testing the limits of consumer loyalty.

Is It Worth Buying SPOT Shares Today?

On the flip side, the post-earnings weakness offers a compelling window into a business that has successfully pivoted from growth-at-all-costs to a lean, profit-generating machine.

SPOT’s disciplined cost structure, maintained through a multi-year hiring freeze, has helped margins expand, coming in up 140 bps year-over-year to 33% in fiscal Q1.

Spotify shares are also attractive because the company is diversifying its ecosystem with AI-driven discovery tools and high-margin advertising features, including sponsored playlists and automated bidding.

A sizable buyback plan announced earlier this year also suggests the market may be overlooking the platform’s evolution into a high-efficiency tech powerhouse.

Note that Spotify’s relative strength index (RSI) has also slipped into the high 20s, reinforcing that the stock is now oversold.

Spotify Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street remains positive on SPOT stock as well, believing management will offer more color on long-term financial targets and AI integration across the platform at the investor day next month.