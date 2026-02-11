Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Becton Dickinson & Co_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market capitalization of $48.9 billion, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. 

Shares of the company have underperformed in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. BDX stock has declined 25.2% over the past 52 weeks and 11.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, BDX has also underperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV6.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and its marginal increase this year.

On Feb. 9, BDX shares fell 1.3% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 1.6% year-over-year to $5.3 billion and surpassed consensus estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.91, also beating Street’s estimates by 3.2%. However, the decline was primarily due to its life sciences revenue of $766 million falling well below the consensus estimate of $1.3 billion.

For the current year, ending in September 2026, analysts expect BDX’s EPS to grow 2.9% YoY to $14.82 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering BDX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds. This configuration has become somewhat bullish over the past month, with the stock now carrying six “Strong Buy” ratings, up from four just one month ago.

On Feb. 10, JP Morgan analyst Robert Marcus maintained a "Neutral" rating for BDX stock and lowered its price target from $190 to $175. BDX’s mean price target of $204 suggests upside potential of 18.8% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $232 suggests the stock could rally by up to 35.1%.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 155.05 -0.28 -0.18%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,941.81 -23.01 -0.33%
S&P 500 Index
BDX 172.45 +0.77 +0.45%
Becton Dickinson and Company

